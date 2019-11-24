Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are getting more serious by the moment!

VAEM / BACKGRID

On Saturday night, the model brought the "Saturday Night Live" star as her date to a pal's wedding in Miami. They were photographed holding hands as they walked into the event. Kaia looked incredible in a blue-and-white dress, while Pete cleaned up nicely in a black tailored suit.

Hours earlier, the hot new couple were spotted packing on the PDA at their Miami hotel.

VAEM / BACKGRID

The two have been attached at the hip since they were first linked in October.

"My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess," Pete recently told Paper magazine for its #BreakTheInternet issue. "I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."