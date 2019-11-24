Kaia Gerber brings Pete Davidson as her wedding date
Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are getting more serious by the moment!
On Saturday night, the model brought the "Saturday Night Live" star as her date to a pal's wedding in Miami. They were photographed holding hands as they walked into the event. Kaia looked incredible in a blue-and-white dress, while Pete cleaned up nicely in a black tailored suit.
Hours earlier, the hot new couple were spotted packing on the PDA at their Miami hotel.
The two have been attached at the hip since they were first linked in October.
"My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess," Pete recently told Paper magazine for its #BreakTheInternet issue. "I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."
