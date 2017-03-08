Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac's custody battle could get nasty, plus more news

Scarlett Johansson, Romain Dauriac custody battle heats up

What seemed like an amicable separation could turn into a thornier divorce for Scarlett Johansson and her husband of two years, Romain Dauriac. According to People, Scarlett's divorce filing on March 7 "shocked" Romain, as did her request for joint custody -- with Scarlett getting residential custody -- of their 3-year-old daughter, Rose. The pair had reportedly been working out an agreement in private prior to the filing. "It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in Court and made our personal differences so public," Romain said in a statement. "I would implore her to withdraw her action promptly and go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table. We are the parents of a lovely daughter whom we will continue to co-parent for many years and share her joys and sorrows as only a parent can." Romain's lawyer, Harold Mayerson, told the New York Post that the French journalist's desire to live in France and Scarlett's hectic work schedule are at the center of the disagreement. Initially, the duo shared custody of Rose, who spent every other week with a different parent. Eventually, Scarlett reportedly asked Romain to change the arrangement so that Rose would be with her for three days a week and with her father for two. Romain reportedly finds it unfair he and Rose are bound to Scarlett's unpredictable schedule. "The kid was bouncing back and forth. It can't work because [Scarlett] travels so much," said a Post source. While Romain's lawyer has told multiple outlets his client will fight Scarlett on the custody issue, the actress issued the following statement to People: "As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage."

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac split, plus more romance updates