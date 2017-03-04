Louis Tomlinson was arrested at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on March 4 after an alleged scuffle with the paparazzi.

A lawyer for the One Direction singer has placed the blame on the photographer, who has yet to comment on the incident.

According to E! Online, the altercation went down while Louis and on-again love Eleanor Calder were collecting their luggage from baggage claim following a trip to Las Vegas.

David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

A police spokesperson told E! News that there was some pushing and shoving after photographers surrounded the singer. One of the photogs reportedly fell and has claimed that he was injured during the dustup.

Louis was then placed under misdemeanor citizen's arrest and taken into police custody. The police reportedly detained him for an hour until around 1 AM but released him when he posted a $20,000 bond.

Eleanor was also allegedly involved in the scuffle. According to reports, she confronted a female witness who was filming the incident. But she was not arrested.

"The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis," him lawyer, Martin Singer, said in a statement. "While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense."

The boy bander will appear in court later this month.

Louis and Eleanor (pictured), who were an item for four years but split in 2015, recently rekindled their romance after he and actress Danielle Campbell parted ways in early 2017. He also shares a son, Freddie, with stylist Briana Jungwirth.

REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA