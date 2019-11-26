Billie Eilish is eyeing records, not romances.

"I don't have a boyfriend. I am single," she told Vanity Fair. "For the first time in my life, I don't feel the need to be with anyone. For the first time in my life, I don't have my eyes on anyone."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

It's not so much that the "Bad Guy" singer is hell-bent on avoiding a relationship, it's just more about where she is in her life.

"I'm not in the mood, I don't have enough stamina for it right now, and I'm totally fine with that," she said. "So, who knows? I'm open to it."

The 17-year-old, who's was just announced as Billboard's Woman of the Year, likes her current mental state, and she's doesn't want to jeopardize that.

"The most important thing would be maintaining my happiness, which I'm experiencing for the first time in many years lately," she said. "I want to stay happy. That's a big goal for me."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Fame has also been a difficult and confusing topic for Billie, who now has nearly 43 million Instagram followers.

"I like this life that I have. I like being famous. It's very weird, but it's very cool. I feel like I can say that now because I used to hate it. I hated doing press and I hated being recognized and I hated kind of everything that had to do with it," she said, adding that parts of fame can be "gross and horrible and just miserable."

Of her notoriety, she adds, "I'm very grateful for it, and it's really rare and I'm very lucky, so I'm done with complaining about it."