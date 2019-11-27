Ray J's pregnant wife is still looking to divorce the singer, despite earlier reports claiming the two were workings things out.

"Ray wants desperately to make things work," TMZ reported, adding that Princess Love "is done with the marriage and heavily considering ending things."

The report came after claims that Ray J and Princess were back on and looking into getting couple's therapy after a turbulent couple of weeks that included a divorce threat.

The threat is reportedly real -- and even bordering on a probability.

TMZ, citing sources, previously said the duo had let the dust settle and were willing to work through the relationship.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The relationship first took a turn after Princess accused the singer of abandoning her and their 18-month-old daughter in Las Vegas after the Soul Train Awards.

"Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos #ByeUgly," she commented on a picture he posted to Instagram, which has since been deleted.

Getty Images for BET

Afterward, Ray J took to Instagram to pour his heart out to his wife, while also taking issue with her characterization of the situation.

"I am my family. I love my family. I've dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad, man. I'm at the sky loft if you can see. And I just don't understand how somebody could get stranded if we never left. We been right here. You stay right there," he said. "But to take this to social media and create this crazy story about me leaving my baby in harm's way is not cool. If we get into something big or small, we should be able to hug each other, love each other and listen to each other and understand what we need to do to make it right."

Around this same time, Princess openly said she wanted to divorce the rapper.

Part of the reason for their initial argument, Princess said, was Ray J's sudden desire to move to Las Vegas, something she's against.

Ray J and Princess have had a rocky relationship over the past three years, as they've often fought and split, only to eventually reconcile.

Interestingly, on Nov. 26, Ray J posted a video of Princess taking part in a maternity photo shoot.