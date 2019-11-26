It's been a year of ups and downs for "The Orville" stars Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes, but it seems the pair are working to end 2019 on a high note.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reports that in mid-November, "Friday Night Lights" alum Adrianne -- who plays Commander Kelly Grayson on FOX's "The Orville," which will be back for Season 3 on Hulu in 2020 -- asked the court to put the brakes on her divorce with co-star Scott, who plays Lieutenant Gordon Malloy on the Seth MacFarlane show. A judge granted her dismissal request the same day, TMZ reports.

Back in January, Adrienne took to Twitter to announce that she and the "American Dad" voice actor and "ER" alum were engaged after less than a year of dating. "So happy to spend my life with you @ScottGrimes #ido #iloveyou," she captioned a photo of them together showing off her engagement ring.

The pair quietly tied the knot in May -- it was Scott's third marriage and Adrienne's first. But just two months later in July, the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." actress filed for divorce.

TMZ reports that the two, who had ditched their wedding rings during Comic Con in San Diego in late July when they appeared on a panel together, were wearing their rings again at New York Comic Con in early October, hinting at a reconciliation.