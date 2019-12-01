Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's daughter Olivia Jade has broken her silence for the first time since her parents were charged in a college admissions scandal… but she still won't speak about the scandal.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

"Obviously I have been gone for a really long time," she said in a new Youtube video titled "hi again." "As much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it's really hard for me to say this because I know that it's something that needs to be addressed. It's just unfortunately which is also why I didn't know when I should come back to Youtube."

She added, "The reason for that is because I'm legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now."

Olivia's famous parents have pleaded not guilty in the case. They are accused of paying a bribing a middleman to get their daughters, Olivia and Bella, into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. But, neither of the women row.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The 20-year-old, an influencer, was a fixture on social media and YouTube before the scandal. She said she tried to be smart about when to begin doing online videos again.

"A part of me is like 'Should I come back to Youtube right now?' she said. "It's been so long and I actually really really miss it. I genuinely miss filming and I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because it's something I am really passionate about and something I really like to do."

"But I also didn't know and debated for seven or eight months like well if I can't talk about it is there a point in coming back? And not being able to say anything. I want to come back because I want to come back," she continued. "There is no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can't. So, I'm going to leave it at that."

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for LACMA

Olivia, like her mother, lost several endorsement and sponsorship deals as result of the scandal, said she wants "to move on with [her] life" and added that she was "terrified to make this video and come back."

At the end of the video, Olivia thanked her fans for "sticking around."