Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally moved on from Amber Heard and is now with Tyler Haney, the founder and CEO of Austin-based apparel startup Outdoor Voices, Page Six is reporting.

Getty Images for SXSW

The 46-year-old SpaceX founder and "Justice League" actress split for the second time in January, having only been back together a short while.

Now sources are telling Page Six that Musk and Haney, 29, who is part of the Forbes Under 30 stars, as well as a Parsons School of Design graduate, are dating.

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

It's been reported that her company Outdoor Voices recently raised $34 million in a Series C round of funding, taking its funding to around $57 million. J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler was named chairman of the company board and, Haney, a college track star, is heating up in the media with her beautiful presence, approach to fitness as well as shaking up of other athleisure brands.

A source confirmed to Page Six that Haney and Musk "have been dating for a few weeks."

Getty Images for TechCrunch

While it is not clear at this time, just how they met, Musk did make an appearance in Austin at SXSW in March to talk about Mars, Artificial Intelligence and self-driving cars - he was also witnessed hitting the parties.

According to Page Six, Haney previously dated successful Austin restauranteur Larry McGuire, whom she got to know in NYC back in 2009, where she started Outdoor Voices before moving it to Austin.

Reps for Musk and Haney didn't respond to Page Six's requests for comment.