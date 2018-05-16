After the finale of "The Bachelor," Becca Kufrin was left heartbroken when Arie Luyendyk Jr. left her for Lauren Burnham.

ABC via Getty Images

Because of his unexpected change of heart towards Becca — he dumped her on camera — Arie is thought of as one of the most dislikable "Bachelors" in history.

Well, considering Becca is now "The Bachelorette" and the shoe is on the other foot, so to speak, she can "sympathize" with her former fiance, according to the show's host.

"You have that built-in story, the heartbreak and her coming off of that...the way she was treated, but it's kind of interesting how she will deal with it and will she fall in the same trap that Arie did," Chris Harrison told E! News. "She was very cognizant of how she was acting and how she was treating the guys and not doing that."

Paul Hebert / ABC

He then added, "But at the end I will just say this: she can—not understand what Arie did—but definitely sympathize with what happened."

Still, Chris said he expected this upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" to be one of the best ever.

"It's awesome," he said. "I'm excited because I know how good it is. I can't wait for everybody to see it."

Becca, for her part, has moved on from her initial heartbreak.

"I wish him and Lauren the best," she said of Arie. "Watching their relationship unfold it made much more sense. I'm just ready to move on and be done with that and sayonara to them."