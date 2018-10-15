Owen Wilson's newborn daughter has made her Instagram debut.

"My sweet little princess 💝 Lyla Aranya Wilson, born on 10-09-18," Varunie Vongsvirates captioned an adorable photo of the little girl.

The little girl is Owen's third child.

Lyla weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and measured 21 inches long when she was born.

In late September, Page Six TV reported that the actor was expecting a child with Varunie. He has also took a paternity test to confirm he's the father, the report noted. Owen and Varunie were first linked in 2014, but the extent of their relationship remains a mystery.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In June, Us Weekly reported that Owen was taking a paternity text to determine if he was the father. Page Six noted that the text confirmed that he was Lyla's father. Varunie had said on Instagram that Owen was the father, too.

Owen already has two children with two different women, having welcomed son Robert Ford in 2011, and son Finn in 2014.