Justin Bieber has a new face tattoo above his eyebrow, but it's not totally detectable to the naked eye.

The ink was done as part of a couple's tattoo he got with his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Keith McCurdy of Bang Bang Tattoo, where Justin typically gets inked, spoke to Page Six TV about the ink, but stayed mum on what exactly it is or the significance.

"They each got a tattoo," said McCurdy. "Justin's tattoo is on his face, and I haven't seen any photos of it — so he's doing a good job of laying low."

The tattoo, he said, is next to Justin's eyebrow and is "little words."

"It's really thin and delicate. And [it's] also not a traditional couples' tattoo," he said. "I don't want to give away what it is until press gets a hold of it."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Page Six hints that Justin may have the word "Grace" inked above his eyebrow. In fact, tattoo artist JonBoy, who has tatted Justin in the past, once posted a photo of The Biebs and Hailey and captioned it, "Style&Grace."

It's not known how many tattoos Justin has, but in 2016 he said he had 56 of them. He's had more since then, so he now has well over 60.

This is believed to be the first couple's tattoo Justin and Hailey have gotten.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

"I don't know if more couples are doing it now, but I do think the media's taking more notice," Keith said of couple's tattoos in general. "Now they'll get these tattoos, and there'll be 1,000 articles about them . . . People are really curious about these tattoos and their meanings."