After years of ups and downs, Larsa and Scottie Pippen are really getting divorced -- and they mean it this time.

TMZ reported that the Kardashian sister's BFF filed legal paperwork on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles County Superior Court to end her 21-year marriage to the former NBA legend. Larsa and Scottie share four children.

Sam Deitch/BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock

Larsa and Scottie have had their share of trouble over the past two years — in fact, in 2016, he filed for divorce after several domestic disturbances, including at least one in which police were called.

Around the time, a source told The New York Post that Scottie had been upset with his wife's "Kardashian Instagram lifestyle."

"[Larsa is] all about clubs and rappers and DJs. He just wants out of that world," a source said, adding that Scottie "just wants to play golf and stay low-key. He's afraid of all the gossip that comes with that Kardashian world she's in."

Photographer Group / Splash News

Still, even after Scottie filed for divorce, Larsa's rep hinted that the two could reconcile. In February 2017, that seemed to be the case after the estranged duo was spotted on a date in Hollywood. The date came after Larsa, who formerly starred on the defunct "Real Housewives of Miami" showed off a14-carat ring on Snapchat. She indicated it was a Valentine's Day present, but didn't say who it was from (all signs pointed to Scottie).

To add to the confusion, in April 2017, a report suggested that despite rumors of a reconciliation and the date, Scottie and Larsa were still getting divorced. But, in September 2017, TMZ reported that the couple had moved from Miami to Los Angeles to "figure things out." In May 2018, the couple even attended a party for Haute Living together.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Haute Living

A close friend of of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa has often made appearances on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." She's also made appearances on Kardashian family spin-off shows.