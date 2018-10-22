A week after Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split and called off their engagement, the pop star indulged in some retail therapy.

TMZ reports that Ariana distracted herself from the painful breakup with a shopping spree in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Sunday, Oct. 21, where she was photographed carrying a couple huge black Chanel bags.

Ariana wore a giant white puffy coat, sleek white Christian Louboutin stiletto booties and a pair of large pearl drop earrings as she walked through SoHo sporting a big bun instead of her signature high ponytail. She later posted a selfie showing off her pricey, trendy footwear on her Instagram Story.

Also on Ariana's Instagram Story? A quote some speculate could be related to her recent split -- or, simply, a mantra meant to help her move forward. "Protect your peace, get rid of toxicity, cleanse your space, cultivate love," it read.

The outing came one day after she was spotted in the Bronx with her mom and a male friend -- and just hours after Pete broke his silence about the split while on stage co-hosting the "Judd & Pete for America" comedy show with Judd Apatow, a benefit for the progressive political organization Swing Left, in Los Angeles the night of Oct. 20.

The "Saturday Night Live" star opened the show with a sad joke about his new single status. "Well, as you could tell, I don't want to be here. There's a lot going on," he told the crowd, as reported by E! News. "Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?"

It's unclear where Pete's been staying since he moved out of Ariana's $16 million New York City apartment in the wake of their breakup, which saw her return the $93,000 engagement ring he gave her in early June just a few weeks after they started dating. (Ariana, however, kept their pet pig, Piggy Smallz.)

As the reality of the breakup sinks in, TMZ reports that both Ariana and Pete had to have known marriage wasn't really their endgame because, as the site puts it, after getting engaged, "they never lifted a finger to seal the deal."

In other words, neither made any moves to start planning a wedding -- which, ultimately, was probably a good thing. Sources told TMZ that despite Ariana and Pete's proclamations of love in words and in tattoos, "an entire summer passed without locking down a venue, buying a wedding dress or even picking a date. We are told Ariana talked about a wedding with her mom, but that's all it was... talk," TMZ claims.

According to a weekend report from Page Six, Pete is still holding out hope of a reconciliation down the line. "I talked to Pete a few days ago and he was joking again," one pal told the New York Post's gossip column. "He's still in love with Ariana and sees a future with her." But he's not pushing it and understands space is what they need right now. "He knows [the breakup] is for the best," the friend added.