14 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Date John Mayer, According to John Mayer

By Kat Giantis

What is it about John Mayer that makes lovely, successful ladies like Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift weak in the knees? Has he been studying "Hypnotism for Dummies"? Created some sort of pheromone that masks eau de d-bagginess? Whatever dark magic the crooner may be working, and despite his recent insistence that he's "pretty good at taking accountability now," we're still concerned over swirling talk that Katy Perry could become his next victim. Please, Katy, proceed with caution (and possibly a Haz-Mat suit). Why? Because Mayer himself has explained why he's romantic Kryptonite. Read on for the many reasons not to date John Mayer, as told over the years by John Mayer …