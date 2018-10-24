Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Speculation that Khloe Kardashian is on the verge of splitting with Tristan Thompson is growing, and now a new report indicates that a custody battle for their daughter, True, would be an all-but certainty if that were to happen.

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/REX/Shutterstock

"Khloé has known for a long time that it's over with Tristan," a source told In Touch, "but she was too afraid to admit it because she didn't want to face being a single mom and lose the family life she's always yearned for."

And, in addition, she wants that family in Los Angeles. Tristan, however, lives in Cleveland.

"Tristan adores his daughter and wants to be near her and has told her he'll fight for custody if he has to," the source said. "He's on the road so much and spends so much time in Cleveland. Khloé wants True to be permanently based in L.A. It's not up for negotiation."

Last week, a source close to the Kar-Jenner family told People magazine that Khloe wasn't looking to move to Ohio. A source told Us Weekly that Khloe was having "doubts" about her future with the NBA star.

Getty Images

Now, In Touch said Kris Jenner is getting involved.

"She's told Khloé they'll hire the best lawyers and spend however much money is necessary to ensure she wins this battle," the source said. "Kris wants dirt on Tristan so the courts will see he isn't fit to have joint custody and that True is better off being with Khloé full-time."

Khloe has not commented on the reports, but she has shared several cryptic social media posts of late.

On Oct. 24, she shared a quote on her Instagram Story that read, "Life doesn't always introduce you to the people you want to meet. Sometimes life puts you in touch with people you need to meet — to help you, to hurt you, to leave you, to love you, and to gradually strengthen you into the person you were meant to become."

She then added, "Be proud of yourself for how hard you're trying."