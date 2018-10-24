Louis CK and French comic Blanche Gardin spark romance rumors, plus more news

Romance rumors hit Louis CK, French actress, amid sexual misconduct scandal

Despite the sexual misconduct scandal that rocked Louis CK last fall, the comic seems to be getting cozy with French actress, Blanche Gardin, People reports the pair were spotted clutching hands on an apparent shopping trip in New York City on Tuesday, Oct. 23. In the months since Louis admitted to and apologized for his actions, which reportedly included masturbating in front of multiple up-and-coming female comics, he's performed a handful of times around the Big Apple. One recent performance was said to have featured a joke about rape whistles that left some women in the audience shaken, according to reports. Like Louis, 51, Blanche, 41, works as a comedian, writer and actor.

