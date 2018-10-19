Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split and more ICYMI news

Did you see this one coming? Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have broken up and called off their engagement. TMZ reported on Oct. 14 that though the decision to split was mutual, Ariana was the one who ultimately decided to end things. The couple famously got engaged in June after just a few weeks of dating. "It was way too much too soon," a source told People. "It's not shocking to anyone." TMZ reported that the September death of Mac Miller, Ariana's ex, was a "life-changing fork in the road" for the duo and "the tipping point that led to their split." Ariana, the website said, "was in an incredibly dark place following her ex-boyfriend's apparent fatal overdose. She didn't blame herself -- she feels she did everything she could to get him sober -- but it left her an emotional wreck." After the death, Ariana realized that "she couldn't be fully invested in her relationship with Pete, and she had rushed into a looming marriage way too fast by getting engaged," the report indicated. Interestingly enough, just hours before the split report surfaced, Ariana was spotted backstage at "Saturday Night Live" supporting Pete. She has since returned her $93,000 engagement ring, but she's keeping their pet pig.

RELATED: Celeb splits of 2018