Brad Pitt's rumored girlfriend is actually taken by another man, plus more celeb love life updates for mid-June 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early June 2018, starting with one of our favorite A-list actors: In spite of reports from earlier this year that Brad Pitt and MIT professor Neri Oxman are "very much a couple," Page Six reported on June 13 that the impressive architect-artist is still in a relationship with Bill Ackman, a billionaire activist investor to whom she was first linked in late 2017. In early June, she reportedly traveled to Paris to watch her beau compete in the Finance Cup, a tennis tournament for former aces who now work full-time in finance. Writes Page Six, "We hear alluring Oxman sat courtside cheering on her boyfriend, and that the pair seemed very much in love. The two were openly affectionate and later attended a party for the tournament as a couple." Joked a Page Six source, "Bill won his match, and has won the girl. Brad Pitt will need to up his tennis game -- and his educational degrees -- if he wants such a super-impressive, and highly intellectual woman." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

