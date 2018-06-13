For months, rumors swirled that Brad Pitt was wooing an insanely popular MIT professor. Well, it turns out that she is -- and has been -- in a committed relationship with another man.

Sorry, Brad.

Page Six TV reported on June 13 that Neri Oxman made a trip to Paris last weekend to see her activist investor beau Bill Ackman as he competed in the Finance Cup tennis tournament. Once there, the report states that they were very affectionate toward one another.

"Bill won his match, and has won the girl. Brad Pitt will need to up his tennis game -- and his educational degrees -- if he wants such a super impressive, and highly intellectual woman," a source told Page Six.

Back in April, reports surfaced that Brad was "spending time" with Neri.

"Brad and Neri instantly hit it off, because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art. This is best described as a professional friendship," a source said at the time. "Their friendship has not turned into romance … as both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship, but Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri, she is fascinating."

Despite seemingly striking out with Neri in the love department, things are going well for Brad. Not only is he about to star opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," a judge recently granted him more time with his six children.

"Brad is doing great," a source close to the actor told People magazine. "He has his energy back."

As for the kids, the source says, "Occasionally, they have a sleepover at Brad's, but not every week."

On June 12, court records were leaked indicating that Angelina could lose primary custody of the six children she shares with Brad. The documents obtained by The Blast say that "not having a relationship with their father is harmful" to the kids. The documents add that "it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother."

Those same court records revealed details of Brad's summer custody schedule.

"If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Angelina] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Brad]," the court told Angie, who split from Brad in 2016.

Angie's team responded to the reports publicly, saying, "It's deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening. This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately."