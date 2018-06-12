Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and wife Perla Ferrar split more than three years ago in late 2014. But their divorce has yet to be finalized.

Now, the rocker is pushing for the court to end their 13-year marriage once and for all. "Perla has been slow responding, or has deliberately drawn out responding, throughout this matter," he explains in court papers, The Blast reports. "I want to move on with my life."

Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock

And he's prepared to pay her a pretty penny in order to do so.

The Blast has details of the financial deal Slash is proposing, and some of the figures are jaw-dropping.

He wants to pay Perla $100,000 a month in spousal support until she dies or remarries and also seeks to fork over an equalization payment in the form of a check for $6,627,352 within a month of a judge signing off on the deal.

Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

She would also get primary physical custody of their sons -- London, 15, and Cash, 13 -- though she and Slash would share legal custody. The guitarist wants to pay her $39,000 a month in child support. The boys would also get 1.8 percent of Slash's income for the next 18 years.

In return, The Blast reports, Slash -- who said he earns $345,000 a month -- would maintain his interest in Guns N' Roses as well as his other companies and would also keep his residuals, trademarks, bank accounts, guitar collection and a 2011 Ford F-150 truck.

Perla would keep their 2014 Range Rover, 2015 Mercedes AMG and a 2015 Mercedes Benz GL 450 as well as a Los Angeles home, though both she and Slash purchased new houses with community funds in late 2017, The Blast previously reported. (His pad cost $6.25 million while hers -- which is just four miles away -- was $3.5 million.)

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Though Perla has yet to file her monthly income, Slash told the court he doesn't need to see it because he's ready to make the divorce judgement final now.

In 2015, TMZ reported that Perla and Slash did not have a prenup in place when they married in 2001 and that she was gunning for 50 percent of his earnings.