Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hired a private firefighting team to keep her house from catching on fire in the deadly Southern California wildfires. The firefighters also helped keep her neighbors' homes from going up in flames, too.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that fire crept onto Kim and Kanye's property on Nov. 9 after a mandatory evacuation of the area. The duo quickly did what they could to save their $60 million house, and hired a team who soaked the area with water and and dug ditches to create a fire break.

Kimye's neighbors were actually very appreciative, too. Apparently the couple's home border's a field, and the worry was that if their home went up in flames, the fire would likely move to the field and rapidly make its way to neighbor's homes, creating a domino effect.

The private team was able to save the home, and, by doing so, protected the neighbor's homes.

TMZ said it spoke with neighbors who were "thanking the Wests for putting a team on the front lines and saving their homes."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Naturally, the fire has been on the mind of the Kardashian family, as Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian all had to evaluate. While receiving an award on Sunday at the E! People's Choice Awards, Kim referenced the fire and the shooting at nearby Thousand Oaks, California.

"It's been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and [for] our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu," she said. "Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning."

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She added that it's "been amazing to see the resilient spirit" and "heroism of those risking their lives on the front lines."

"Action is necessary. So anything we can do to help — as simple as donating to the many organizations that are collecting supplies, no form of help is too small," she said. "Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times."

She then dedicated the award to "all of the firefighters, the law enforcement and the first responders…We really, truly appreciate what you have done for all of us. So please let's continue to pray for everyone's safety. Thank you."