Tarek El Moussa gives new girlfriend Heather Young a Ferrari for her birthday, plus more news

Tarek El Moussa surprises Heather Rae Young with some new wheels

Tarek El Moussa does not mess around when it comes to his girlfriend's birthday. Over the weekend, the "Flip or Flop" star helped Heather Rae Young get a jump on her 32nd birthday with a boat trip with friends. But the big gift arrived on her actual birthday, Monday Sept. 16, when Tarek shared videos on his Instagram Story showing Heather being taken to surprise location that turns out to be the Ferrari of Newport Beach dealership, where a new white Ferrari with a bow on it was waiting for her. "Omg omg omg I'm freaking out!!!! Best birthday ever!! I love you so much @therealtarekelmoussa" she captioned a video on her own Instagram Story. Tarek teases her with, "Oh yeah, you like your new car?" as she blows him a kiss. "We both share a love of sports cars and on our first date I asked her what her dream car would be. She told me that she has always dreamed of a white Ferrari convertible," Tarek tells People. "I wanted to surprise my best friend with the car of her dreams. I love cars so I get to enjoy it too." He later shared another post on Instagram gushing about his love for his lady. "What can I say other than wow how fast life can change!!" he wrote. "This girl came into my life out of nowhere and has improved it more than I ever could have imagined! / It's nice to have a partner, someone to talk to, someone to share with. It's just nice to have a best friend again:) / She always has my back, pushes me, motivates me and wants the best for me! I'm so lucky to be loved by her. / I'm so excited for what our future holds and I'm so lucky to share this life with her!!!" Before signing off, he added, "Happy birthday Hunny I love you ❤️❤️❤️." The smitten couple reportedly began dating this summer.

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019