Tarek El Moussa celebrates his birthday with his new girlfriend, plus more news

Tarek El Moussa rings in his 38th b-day with Heather Rae Young

Happy birthday, Tarek El Moussa! The newly minted 38-year-old celebrated his Aug. 21 milestone this week on camera with his new girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, and the "Flip or Flop" crew, who presented Tarek with a cake. Sharing a video from the sweet moment on his Instagram after a romantic dinner with Heather at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles, Tarek gushed that it had been, "the happiest birthday I've had in many years," adding, "I'm so grateful for everything I have in my life! Thank you all🙏🙏🙏😊." Heather, who also hosts a reality show about real estate ("Selling Sunset"), posted about Tarek's big day as well, writing: "Happy happy happy birthday @therealtarekelmoussa. Since you came into my life I haven't stopped smiling. When I'm with you the world stops. So excited to share your special day with you." In the comments, Tarek replied that he's the "luckiest guy alive!" Tarek's ex, Christina Anstead, is feeling pretty lucky herself. She recently started maternity leave in anticipation of the birth of her first child with new husband Ant Anstead. She's called the pregnancy a "miracle," given her 2009 polycystic ovary diagnosis, a condition she was told would keep her from having more children.

RELATED: New celebs couples of 2019