You'll never believe how little Bethenny Frankel made for her first season of 'Housewives'
When Bethenny Frankel started on "The Real Housewives of New York" in 2008, no one expected much from her.
"In the beginning, I wasn't [taken seriously]. But it was what it was," she told InStyle. "I shouldn't have been taken seriously in the beginning; I had no value. Or I didn't know the value I would have yet. I was a person that Bravo was hiring for $7,250 for the entire first season of [Real Housewives]."
In the end, Bethenny had the last laugh.
"But I knew what I wanted, which was to keep anything that I did in business. If you go on a reality show, you have to give a percentage [of any business you promote on the show] to the network—but I never did that," she said. "The industry ended up calling it 'The Bethenny Clause.' So that was very destructive in the industry, but I only got paid $7,250—and I was keeping whatever I earned. But I was nobody; I had accomplished anything yet, really."
Then, though, the reality TV star created Skinnygirl Cocktails, which she reportedly ended up selling for $100 million.
"l didn't feel financially independent until the Skinnygirl deal in 2011. Even if people are saving all the time, it's hard to acquire wealth unless you make a pile," she said. "It's easy to have money, spend, and save. But you have to save a lot more money than you think to make a real dent and have security. You have to either be very diligent in saving or investing, or have what I call an event, like a transaction, which is what my Skinnygirl deal was."
Interestingly, Bethenny could actually be a lot richer if she did one thing differently.
"My biggest money mistake was not checking the right box on a contract about whether my company was an LLC or an S Corp," she said. "It cost me millions of dollars when I sold. But that's just a mistake. [It's important to have] the right business managers and accountants and all that type of stuff."