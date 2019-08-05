HGTV star Christina Anstead is closing up shop for the rest of the season and starting maternity leave as she and husband Ant Anstead await the birth of their first child together, a son.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

"This mama is off the clock for the summer... if you need me you know where to find me - in our pool on my #ledgelounger💦 📖 ☀️," the "Christina on the Coast" interior designer captioned an Instagram photo of herself wearing a bikini and relaxing on a shelf in her pool with her kids from her first marriage to "Flip or Flop" co-star and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, Brayden and Taylor, over the weekend.

The same day, her new husband, "Wheeler Dealers" host Ant, shared a pic of them with their beautiful blended family -- Brayden and Taylor plus his kids, Amelie and Archie, who had flown over to see their dad from their native Britain -- all squished up in the car. "Look at our crazy, bonkers, silly, funny, gifted, lucky, beautiful, blessed and totally unique blended family.... 😍 ❤️🤗🇬🇧🇺🇸 x," Ant captioned the Instagram shot.

The couple both also shared video clips on their Instagram Stories of a family outing to a local indoor adventure park over the weekend where Taylor and stepbrother Archie competed to push each other off a balance beam and coordinated trampoline flips into a foam pit. Christina also shared a sweet family photo of their crew out out on Sunday, Aug. 4, posing in front of the Pacific Ocean on her Instagram Story.

@christinaanstead / Instagram

The same day she revealed a pic of the latest book she's reading as she counts down the days until her September due date. "This one is cray!! Only about 100 pages in and definitely a #pageturner 📖 #behindhereyes," she wrote alongside the snapshot of Sarah Pinborough's "Behind Her Eyes." (She just finished "Ask Again, Yes," a novel by Mary Beth Keane.)

The update comes a couple days after Christina posted one of her near-weekly gestation-update mirror selfies on her Instagram Story. Last week's was a shot of her in a black bikini in her bathroom revealing the size of her 34-weeks-along baby bump. "This week baby is the size of a coconut," she captioned the pic.

@christinaanstead / Instagram

With less than six weeks to go till she welcomes her son, Christina -- who in July revealed she'd gained 22 pounds during her pregnancy so far -- is celebrating the launch of a new season of "Flip or Flop." A run of 18 episodes premiered on Aug. 1.