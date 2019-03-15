Chrissy Teigen continues to be the queen of the clapback.

On Thursday, the Sports Illustrated model posted two Instagram videos of her adorable 2-year-old daughter Luna seeing her new bed for the first time. One of her followers wasn't smiling and had no issue letting Chrissy know it.

"Bikini pics only, you were a model nobody cares about your kids," the Instagram user wrote.

The person was certainly in the minority, as the videos were each viewed more than 3 million times and had hundreds of positive comments.

Chrissy, of course, wasn't about to let this troll get off the hook that easily.

"Yeah well now that I've had kids you don't wanna see me in a bikini so it's quite the dilemma," she wrote.

Chrissy has often put people in their place when they've criticized her on social media.

Last September someone wrote about her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

"You look beautiful but you should grow your hair long again," the person under the handle @bcnjw said. "Girls with round faces should not have short hair like that. It makes your face look huge. Been there... believe me... long hair."

Chrissy sarcastically said, "Honestly wow thank you. Because when I wake up each morning I wonder what @bcnjw would do and then I try to make her happy so this was a mistake on my part."

Around that same time, someone was critical of a photo of Chrissy for a cover story for Glamour magazine.

"This photo of you is quite frankly, awful," wrote a user who goes by @heidikoz1. "At first glance I didn't recognize you. I know you don't give a damn, but girl, if you're going to be magazine cover material, make it worth it."

Chrissy -- a woman with a well-documented and healthy sense of sarcasm (and more than a decade of magazine covers under her belt) -- noted Heidi's concerns and duly responded.

"Thank you, Heidi," Chrissy replied. "In the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you've shot for reference) that would be so awesome."