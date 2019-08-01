Lady Gaga, Brie Larson and Tarek El Moussa debut new relationships, plus more celeb love life news for late July 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late July 2019, starting with one of our favorite pop stars... People.com published exclusive photos of the singer-actress smooching her 37-year-old monitor engineer, Dan Horton, while brunching at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California, on July 28. "They were kissing as they spoke really close up," a witness told People of the duo's hour-long meal. "She had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly OK with being seen. … She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with." According to the magazine, "multiple onlookers" said that Gaga and Dan, who've been working together since late 2018, "appeared to be more than friends" and kissed "multiple times" during their outing. On July 30, Radar Online reported that, according to court documents, Dan divorced actress Autumn Guzzardi in early 2018 following five years of marriage. Now keep reading for more celeb love life updates...

