On Friday, former President George W. Bush's daughter Jenna Bush Hager revealed that she once tried to set up her twin sister, Barbara Bush, with Prince Harry.

Unfortunately, the potential set up, which would have taken place long before the British royal married Duchess Meghan, was thwarted by… sunshine.

"I interviewed Prince Harry once. We get to the shoot, we're at the Invictus Games. It is so sunny...we can barely open our eyes," Jenna recalled on "Today." "And he's like, 'Can we do this?' I'm like, Prince Harry, is that you?' And he has really beautiful light eyes, which are sensitive to the sun. I know, because my daughters have light eyes. So Prince Harry was like, 'We have to wear sunglasses, don't you think?'"

While conducting the interview, Jenna said she regretted he choice to wear sunglasses.

"I regretted it because the pictures...it was like a barrier between us," she said. "And I tried to set him up with my sister and it didn't work...This is before Meghan, obviously before baby Archie, this is long ago."

"I felt like maybe if he could see straight into my eyes...that could have worked if my sunglasses weren't blocking that match," Jenna said. "He said, 'Let's talk later. 'But then he got married to Meghan Markle."

Don't feel sorry for Barbara — she married screenwriter Craig Coyne at the Bush family compound in Maine last October. As for Harry, well it seems to be working out just fine for him and Meghan. In May, they welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.