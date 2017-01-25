Reality TV scandals and controversies: Real estate and home improvement shows

Like most people, we're huge fans of real estate and home improvement shows -- and the people who host them! But just because the gorgeous homes in sometimes exotic locations seem perfect doesn't mean the genetically gifted folks telling us about them are. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the biggest real estate and home improvement reality show scandals and controversies, starting with the recent drama between "Flip or Flop" stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa. In January 2017, In Touch reported that Terek was a "husband from hell" behind the scenes of the hit HGTV series. "Tarek found humor in insulting his wife in repeated verbal attacks," a source told the tabloid, adding that "Tarek treated Christina like garbage." Yikes! The couple announced their separation in late 2016, and Tarek filed for divorce in January 2017. Now keep reading for more...

RELATED: The most tumultuous reality TV romances