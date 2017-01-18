Things weren't always as chipper as they appeared on HGTV's "Flip or Flop," a new report suggests.

In Touch magazine claims that Tarek El Moussa was a "husband from hell" behind-the-scenes to his wife Christina El Moussa.

According to a source who witnessed the on-set antics, things were often ugly between the married pair with Tarek was often badmouthing Christina to the point of humiliation. Often times, his words would bring her to tears.

"Tarek found humor in insulting his wife in repeated verbal attacks," the source told the mag. "Some of his bad behavior was even caught on camera [in footage that never aired]."

People on the set were reportedly appalled by his alleged behavior and offensive words toward her.

"He said things like that all the time and then laughed about it," the source says. "Tarek treated Christina like garbage."

Christina would often cry in the car or run off when her husband was cruel.

"When she said the wrong thing and they had to do a retake, he got pissed. He often made her cry," the source says.

Neither Tarek nor Christina (by way of a rep) commented on the report.

Christina and Tarek split last May, ending their seven year marriage after the two got into an argument and Tarek left their home with a gun. Authorities were alerted because there was a question as to whether or not he was suicidal.

Within minutes, a police helicopter spotted the reality TV star on a trail and he was told to drop his weapon. Tarek claimed he had no intention of hurting himself and he wanted to "blow off some steam." He claimed he brought the gun in case he encountered mountain lions and rattlesnakes, TMZ claimed.

In December, Tarek and Christina acknowledged that they split after an "unfortunate misunderstanding" in which "the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution."

After the new year, Christina took to social media to say that 2016 had been "a crazy year of highs and lows."

Around the same time, Tarek wrote that "2016 was the biggest defining year of my life. It was a year that will change the destination of my life and I'm ready for the ride."