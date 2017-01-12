In the midst of her divorce "Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa is trying to focus merely on two very positive aspects of her life: one is 6 years old, the other is 16 months.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Christina shared an adorable photo of her daughter, Taylor, performing at a church service.

A lot going on lately..... But making time for what's important is what's really important. #priorities 🌟 #tayAndbray A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

"A lot going on lately," she captioned her Instagram pic. "But making time for what's important is what's really important. #priorities #tayAndbray."

Christina and her estranged husband Tarek El Moussa, who also stars with her on HGTV's "Flip or Flop," split last May, ending their seven year marriage after the two got into an argument and Tarek left their home with a gun. Authorities were alerted because there was a question as to whether or not he was suicidal.

Within minutes, a police helicopter spotted the reality TV star on a trail and he was told to drop his weapon. Tarek claimed he had no intention of hurting himself and he wanted to "blow off some steam." He claimed he brought the gun in case he encountered mountain lions and rattlesnakes, TMZ claimed.

In December, Tarek and Christina acknowledged that they split after an "unfortunate misunderstanding" in which "the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution."

Following their split, Tarek dated the couple's nanny for a time, but they later broke up. Christina is now dating Gary Anderson, a contractor who worked with their couple on the reality TV show.

On Instagram shortly after the new year, Christina took to Instagram to sum up her tumultuous previous with a collage of images, some of which included Tarek.

2016 has been a crazy year of highs and lows. A lot of things have changed but one thing will always remain a constant in my life and that is the love I have for our children... their genuine happy spirit is always the light at the end of the tunnel.❤. May 2017 be a start to a fabulous year ahead and bring happiness, peace, joy and new adventures to you all. 🙏🏼 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:54am PST

"2016 has been a crazy year of highs and lows. A lot of things have changed but one thing will always remain a constant in my life and that is the love I have for our children... their genuine happy spirit is always the light at the end of the tunnel," she wrote. "May 2017 be a start to a fabulous year ahead and bring happiness, peace, joy and new adventures to you all. 🙏"

Tarek, for his part, has primarily used his social media lately to share images of Taylor and his young son Brayden. While sharing a slideshow of images on New Year's Eve to Rascal Flatt's "Broken Road," he reflected on his 2016 -- some of the images also features his estranged wife.

Today signifies they end of another year. It's a time where we all reflect on our own personal journey. Looking back we must ask ourselves what we did right and what we did wrong. It's a time to look back and ask ourselves if we took advantage of the year we will never get back. For me... 2016 was the biggest defining year of my life. It was a year that will change the destination of my life and I'm ready for the ride. The crazy ride of 2016 taught me so much about myself. Today, going into 2017, I've learned i'm much stronger than I ever thought possible and the lessons I learned in 2016 will stay with me through the rest of my life. I truly believe in all these words and I urge everyone to look back and ask yourself what lessons can you take from 2016 to make 2017 the best year ever!! HA A video posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:26am PST

"Today signifies they end of another year. It's a time where we all reflect on our own personal journey. Looking back we must ask ourselves what we did right and what we did wrong. It's a time to look back and ask ourselves if we took advantage of the year we will never get back. For me," he said. "2016 was the biggest defining year of my life. It was a year that will change the destination of my life and I'm ready for the ride. The crazy ride of 2016 taught me so much about myself.

He continued, "Today, going into 2017, I've learned i'm much stronger than I ever thought possible and the lessons I learned in 2016 will stay with me through the rest of my life. I truly believe in all these words and I urge everyone to look back and ask yourself what lessons can you take from 2016 to make 2017 the best year ever!! HA."