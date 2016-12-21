Gary Anderson, "Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa's new boyfriend, knows what his lady is going through in terms of her split from her husband -- he is well-versed in nasty divorces.

In Touch obtained documents from Gary's two divorces and neither of them seemed totally amicable.

In 1999, the contractor split with his first wife Jo Ann, whom he was married to for 13 years. For nearly 10 years following the split, the duo was involved in multiple court battles, fighting over money and custody of their daughters.

According to In Touch, Gary vastly understated his income so that he paid very low spousal and child support payments. Papers indicated that he claimed to have earned $128,000 in one particular year, but his actual income turned out to be a whopping $1,044,512.

After the court discovered this financial omission, he was ordered to pay his ex $4,000 a month in spousal support until 2003. He was also ordered to pay $7,082 a month in child support and $100,000 in back child support. He also agreed to put an additional $50,000 in a bank account for his daughters.

During all this, Gary remarried, this time to a woman named Denise, but the two split in 2005 after four years of marriage. He again found himself battling in court.

The magazine states that Gary had to give Denise $2,000 a month spousal support for two years, $330,000 from their joint bank account, a brand-new BMW, their $700,000 California home and an equalization payment of $405,000.

Gary's love life has been thrust into the limelight now that he is reportedly dating Christina, who has split with her "Flip or Flop" co-star and now-estranged husband Tarek El Moussa. The reality TV duo actually split in May, and Christina and Gary began dating several months later. Tarek, for a short amount of time, dated the couple's former nanny.

While reports last week surfaced claiming the two hadn't totally given up on their marriage, a friend of Christina's told TMZ on Dec. 20 that it was definitely over between Christina and Tarek.