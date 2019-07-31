Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have officially kept the flame alive for nine years.

On Wednesday, the couple took to Instagram to gush about the other to celebrate their anniversary.

"I swear I have never been more in love with you! You are EVERYTHING," Alicia captioned a photo of her and her husband kissing. "My best friend My lover My mindsharer My life partner My cheerleader My dream increaser My biggest supporter And I could list 100 more."

"I am SO blessed by your love," she added, "Happy anniversary my king I'm so in awe of the power of love."

Alicia and Swizz began dating in 2008 and tied the knot during a private ceremony on the Mediterranean Sea in 2010. She share two children together, Egypt, 8, and Genesis, 4.

Swizz posted a throwback photo of he and Alicia for his tribute.

"9yrs ago we took this pic looking like lil kids in love. Now it's 9yrs later with two amazing Kids and we still feel like young love," he wrote. "Life and love is a work of greatness in progress. Everyday we should allow our self to grow stronger and better. We must keep the fire hot by making each other smile everyday and continue to do spontaneous crazy ass things."

He added, "Thank you for the best 9yrs of my life I've never met a human like you Happy Anniversary Mrs Alicia Dean my Love 4 life."

The songstress replied, "I adore you beyond words!!!! And you do all of that and more FOREVER my love !!!!!"