Kaia Gerber celebrated the birthday of her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday!

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images / Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV /

The supermodel and her actor beau were snapped arriving at her apartment together at 3:30 am on Sunday, shortly after his SNL performance and after-party.

Pete turned 26 on Saturday, and according to TMZ, 18-year-old Kaia went and bought him a cake to celebrate. She hit the famous Magnolia Bakery in the West Village and bought him a large, round birthday cake and banana pudding.

"Kaia and Pete are definitely in a romantic relationship. They have been friends for a while now and run in the same friend circle, but became romantic recently," an insider told E! News as part of a Nov. 12 report. "They started hanging out alone more often after meeting up in NYC in October. Kaia expressed she loved Pete's personality. She thinks he is charming and is very intrigued."

The two have yet to make their romance social media official.