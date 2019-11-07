Kristen Stewart is planning to propose to her girlfriend, plus more celeb love life news for early November 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in November 2019, starting with Kristen Stewart... On the Nov. 5 episode of Howard Stern's SiriusXM's show, the former "Twilight" star said she "can't f------ wait" to propose to her girlfriend of just a few months, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. After replying with a firm "yes" when the shock jock asked if she's "in love right now," the actress said that she "absolutely" will propose and that she's already told her girlfriend that she wants to marry her someday, though she's not sure when exactly she'll pop the question. "I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast," she said. As for how she might propose, "I can't say right now because she'll find out. … I have this really cool thing that I'm gonna do that I wanna tell you but I just can't," said K.Stew, adding that she has "a couple of plans" for how to propose that would be "just the coolest things to do" and "pretty undeniable." She also dished on how she and Dylan fell in love: They met six years ago on a movie set and then reconnected this year at a mutual friend's birthday party. "Literally like the day that I met her, all bets were off," said Kristen. "I was like, 'Where have you been and how have I not known you?' She's been living in L.A. alongside my life somehow but not ever converging." Two weeks into their relationship, while hanging out at a bar with Dylan's friends, Kristen told the writer, whom she described as "brilliant," that she loves her. "The first time I told her I loved her, I was just like … 'Oh man, I'm so f------ in love with you.' Like, done. It wasn't like a thing. And it also was like so obvious. … It's sick." She also said that both she and Dylan are "scumbags" who "felt like trolls as kids" and are "so similar but different." At an earlier point in the interview, she said that marriage "never" appealed to her before, but now it does: "When you know, you know," she said. "There is nothing like feeling sure about [something] because we don't know anything, and that is the only thing you can feel like you know is if you're in love with someone." She explained that the aspect of marriage that "means a lot" to her is the recognition from friends and family that the relationship is serious. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

RELATED: Stars who got engaged in 2019