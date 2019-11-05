Nina Dobrev is back on the market.

Getty Images

"The Vampire Diaries" star and Grant Mellon, her screenwriter-director boyfriend, have split after less than a year together, according to a new report.

"Nina hasn't brought him around to any of her events in over a month and hasn't mentioned Grant," a source told E! News. "She has been partying and hanging out with friends without him. He has been shooting a Netflix film outside of Los Angeles and they haven't been hanging out together. Nina seems to be doing fine but none of their friends have seen or talked to Grant."

A second source was more definitive, saying the split was quiet and undramatic.

"Nina hasn't mentioned a breakup," the source said. "But she hasn't spoken about Grant in several weeks. She seems to be quite happy and has recently been out socializing with friends, each time without Grant."

Getty Images

The pair was first linked in January 2019 after he attended her 30th birthday party. They were later spotted court side at a Los Angeles Lakers game. Not long after that, they attended the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week in the fall. Grant, sources previously said, quickly got the approval of Nina's friends, too.

The romance came after Nina's short-lived relationship with "Scream Queens" star Glen Powell.