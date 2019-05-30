Emma Watson linked to Alicia Keys' brother, plus more celeb love life news for late May 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May 2019, starting with one of our all-time favorite former child stars... Emma Watson and Alicia Keys' half-brother, Cole Cook, sparked romance rumors when they stepped out together at The Spotted Pig in New York City on May 21. (DailyMail.com published photos of the pair during their night out on the town.) It's unclear, however, if the actress and the former audio engineer are an item or just friends. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates!

