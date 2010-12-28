Aussie star Chris Hemsworth and his longtime girlfriend, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, have wed.

RELATED: See which celebs have hooked up and broken up in 2010

The 27-year-old "Star Trek" actor and 34-year-old Pataky, who appeared in the 2006 movie "Snakes on a Plane," were married over the Christmas holiday, People.com reports.

Hemsworth's spokesperson has confirmed the wedding.

RELATED: Get the scoop on Hemsworth's movie career

No further details were made available at press time.

Hemsworth is the brother of Miley Cyrus' ex-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.

RELATED: Relationship predictions for 2011