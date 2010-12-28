Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky wed
Aussie star Chris Hemsworth and his longtime girlfriend, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, have wed.
The 27-year-old "Star Trek" actor and 34-year-old Pataky, who appeared in the 2006 movie "Snakes on a Plane," were married over the Christmas holiday, People.com reports.
Hemsworth's spokesperson has confirmed the wedding.
No further details were made available at press time.
Hemsworth is the brother of Miley Cyrus' ex-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.
