One year ago on May 25, 2018, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra went on their first official date.

Less than two months later, they were engaged, and just a few months after that, they became husband and wife in the first of multiple wedding ceremonies in the actress's native India.

Scott Garfitt/REX/Shutterstock

On May 25, 2019, Nick took to Instagram to gush about his wife and share details of their first date last year.

"One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife," he wrote.

"I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you. ❤️."

Priyanka responded in the comments with a sweet sentiment of her own: "The most amazing thing that ever happened to me is you. I love you babs.. 😍."

The former "Quantico" star also took to her own Instagram to reveal the very special way Nick helped her celebrate their one-year dating anniversary even though they couldn't be together due to work commitments: He hooked her up with Mariah Carey tickets for the diva's Royal Albert Hall concert in London -- and Priyanka met Mimi backstage!

"The best husband ever...A #lambily member's dream came true...Even though he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary with my fave! The incomparable @mariahcarey #Mimi— you were amazing!" Priyanka captioned a photo slideshow.

"So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show...you will always be my baby @nickjonas Happy one year love! @fchhara thx for being my date! So fun! #mimi meets mimi wearing @mimi," she added.

Though Nick and Priyanka's romance moved fast, the seeds of love were actually sewn years earlier when Nick slid into the actress's DMs in 2016. They were just both so busy with work, it took nearly two years for that official first date to happen.