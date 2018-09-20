Nearly two months after a drug overdose left Demi Lovato hospitalized for nearly two weeks, the pop star is recovering and getting help in a live-in rehab facility.

And she's doing it with the unwavering support of former boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. In a new report, TMZ writes that the actor, who split from Demi in 2016 after nearly six years of dating, "has put his life on hold to be a constant presence" as she works on her sobriety away from Hollywood.

According to TMZ, Demi -- who initially entered an East Coast rehab center following her July 24 overdose on oxycodone laced with fentanyl -- has since quietly transferred to a different world-renowned facility. She's now been there "for more than a month," TMZ writes, "and Wilmer has flown there several times during visiting days to be with her."

Eyewitnesses who live in a nearby town have told TMZ they've seen Demi and Wilmer together at the local Starbucks. "It appeared to people in the shop they were boyfriend/girlfriend [again]," TMZ writes, noting that it can't confirm if Demi, 26, and Wilmer, 38, are actually back together romantically. Demi has also been seen at the coffee shop with other rehab patients.

Wilmer was also a constant presence at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the hospital where Demi was taken via ambulance after she was discovered unconscious in her bedroom hours after freebasing drugs off tin foil with supplier Brandon Johnson. Brandon admitted his role in her unintentional overdose in an interview with TMZ in late August.

In her 2017 documentary "Simply Complicated," Demi opened up about her love for the "That '70s Show" alum. "I think my heart is always with Wilmer, I think it was with Wilmer, I think it is with Wilmer, I think it will be. Because you don't share six years with somebody and not give them a piece of your heart and vice versa. I'm pretty sure that I'm not going to meet anybody that compares to him but I'm trying to keep an open heart and open mind when it comes to that," she admitted.

Back in 2015, Demi spoke to Cosmopolitan about their relationship, touching on Wilmer's unfailing support despite her best efforts at sabotage as she fought to stay sober. "People told him, 'You should probably leave. She's on a spiral, and you're going to be sucked down with it.' But he was like, 'I'm not leaving. This is somebody I really care about,'" she explained. She added that the only times they broke up during their lengthy romance "were when I was relapsing, whether it was drugs or in a bad place and rebelling against everybody, not just him," she said. "I just wanted to sabotage everything around me so that I could sabotage myself."