Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky appear to have a picture-perfect marriage, but, naturally, they tend to ruffle each other's feathers from time to time…. Well, to hear him tell it, he can be annoying, but she's perfect.

Smart man.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

During an interview with news.com.au, Chris was asked what he does that irritates his wife of nearly a decade.

"What annoys her about me?" he laughed. "Probably if I surf a little long or stay out a little late from time to time. But that's usually because of traffic!"

After thinking more about it, he adds, "What would annoy her? I'm perfect, nothing. But I can't wait for you to ask her that question. She'll give you a long list of things!"

When the tables are turned and Chris was asked what Elsa does to get under his skin, he took the high road.

"Well, if she's reading this, 'nothing annoys me about her!'" he joked. "I gotta make sure there is a place for me in the bed when I get back home."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Still, despite the up and down moments that come with any relationship, Chris said he wouldn't want to share those with anyone other than Elsa.

"The challenge is always trying to find the balance of working and being with family. I think that goes for anyone in this type of business that moves this much and travels this much," he said. "I can be pretty damn stubborn, so can she, which is probably where we tend to butt heads occasionally," he said. "But we've done pretty well to still be trucking along quite nicely, all things considered. We both have strong opinions and also both have a great amount of enthusiasm for what we believe in."