It looks like Chris Hemsworth has taken his wife, Elsa Pataky, to school ... surf school, that is.

On Thursday, the picture-perfect couple was spotted basking in the sun near their home in Byron Bay, a coastal town in northern New South Wales in Australia. The day included some tender kisses and what appeared to be a surf lesson in the South Pacific Ocean.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

While donning a bright green swimsuit, Elsa, 42, was photographed laying on a surfboard while her husband coached her, giving her complete attention. Elsa then tried to ride the waves, much as her husband has done in the past.

After frolicking in the waves, the couple lovingly looked at each other and kissed before heading to a local cafe.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

In 2016, Chris, 35, opened up about love of surfing, despite the, uh, obvious risks.

"There's a lot of shark activity where I am and certainly you think about it a lot more than I ever did in the past, but you're in their backyard and that's the risk you take, but there is something going on and I think more research and education needs to be put in to it to understand why," he told Australian news outlet news.com.au.

The actor also told GQ Magazine, "I've surfed a couple of times where I've been pinned under a reef and I'm right at the end of my breath, and there's nothing else you want to see more than the surface."

"I've surfed most of my life and without a doubt there's been sharks in the water when I've been there," he continued. "I've never seen a shark, but there's no doubt there would've been one around."

REX/Shutterstock

Still, it's pretty clear Chris is in his element when he's riding a wave. It feels like home to him. When Esquire magazine asked him what comes naturally to him in life, the actor's response is fitting. "Surfing," he says. "I'd nearly always rather be surfing."