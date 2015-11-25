Lamar Odom is far from out of the woods.

People magazine reports that the former basketball star will remain in the hospital for the foreseeable future, and the prognosis after that is dire.

A source shared with the magazine, "He won't leave the hospital for a long time, and when he does, he will need full time care."

It's likely a full recovery is not in the cards for the former reality star, who married Khloe Kardashian in 2009. Lamar is having trouble walking and talking, which are all symptoms common after oxygen deprivation like that from which he suffered.

Khloe has spoken about his memory loss and confusion, which can also result from the lack of oxygen and strokes he experienced in the wake of his overdose. The fact that he may need around the clock care once he's released doesn't come as much of a surprise, but shows just how much his life has changed since that fateful day in October.

Lamar was found unconscious in a brothel back on Oct. 13, and has had a rough road to recovery that included a coma. His estranged wife, Khloe, has been handling his medical decisions, and put their divorce on hold so that she can continue to do so. She shared with the "Today" show on Nov. 19, "I was expediting the divorce prior. And I'm still separated with him, but I'm just not expediting [the papers] anymore. There was no reason for it. He had no one else to make these decisions for him."

Khloe recently suffered a medical ailment of her own, contracting a staph infection while at Lamar's bedside in the hospital.

"Staph infection is no joke. Mine was exacerbated by stress which is not a great combo," Khloe tweeted on Nov. 21.

She's currently recovering from the infection, and as of Nov. 24 her quarantine was over, and told fans via Twitter, " I'm so blessed I'm doing better and my infection is healing. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 I was able to be out and about today... Quarantine is over lol"