Anthony Mackie and his wife of five years stealthy split and got divorced last year, according to a new report.

The split, according to TMZ, was amicable and lacked drama. In fact, the breakup went so under-the-radar that the Marvel actor actually filed for divorce from Sheletta Chapital in late 2017, and the divorce was finalized last year, all of which is just now being reported.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Why the longtime couple split isn't known.

A rather private couple, the "Avengers" star and Sheletta quietly married back in 2014 in front of about 150 people at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana.

Anthony and Sheletta have been been together for years, as they were reportedly childhood sweethearts. The actor once said he and Sheletta had been "dating off and on" since they were 7 years old.

The duo shares four children and TMZ noted that they will share custody of them.

Earlier this year Anthony attended the premiere for "Avengers: Endgame" by himself, something somewhat significant since Sheletta was often by his side at previous events.

Shawn Goldberg/REX/Shutterstock

In 2014, he told Queen Latifah how they met.

"I was coming from a very bad school and going to a very good school," he said "And when I walked into second grade, it was Dr. Seuss day. We had the little hot plate out, and the teacher was making green eggs and ham. So, you know, I walk in and I look and I see this girl with these little ratty pigtails and skinny legs and I was like, 'Wow!'"