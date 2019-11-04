Solange Knowles is vehemently denying Internet rumors that she's having an affair with her manager — rumors that surfaced after she announced that she and her husband of nearly five years were separating.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Over the weekend, the singer posted a photo to her Instagram Story that showed her with John Bogaard over the summer.

"Yo ty @onvacation for bein the best co-manager for 5 yrs. sorry the internetsss are so unkind n b lying," she wrote. "Go back to enjoying ya vacation."

John has not commented on the rumors.

On Oct. 1, Solange formally announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Alan Ferguson, "separated and parted ways" just before their fifth wedding anniversary.

Splash News

In a lengthy social media post, Solange said she's had a "physical and spiritual transition" over the past two years that made her look at her life. She also praised Alan, whom she married in November 2014.

"11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain't nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do," she wrote. "It is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself."

Solange said she's not perfect, but she's "leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace."