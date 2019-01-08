Jake Gyllenhaal's new low-key romance with French model Jeanne Cadieu has him grinning from ear to ear.

The couple was spotted snagging dinner at New York City's Sweetgreen restaurant on Monday evening, and a source told Page Six, that Jake was "super smiley, like so happy."

WireImage

Jake, 38, and Jeanne, 22, giggled while waiting for their food and were "definitely happy to be near each other," the source added.

The couple tried to go unnoticed, as Jake was donned a ski cap, but staff and fellow diners knew that it was the "Spider-Man: Far from Home" actor.

"[Gylenhaal] wasn't making eye contact with anyone but his girlfriend and the people behind the [Sweetgreen] counter. No one bothered him," the source said, but added that the staff "freaked out once he left and then people on the street were talking about it."

After getting their dinner, the couple left quickly.

It's unknown how Jake and Jeanne met or when they began dating, but they were spotted in Paris around Christmas, walking around the city arm in arm. In early December, they were also seen together with another friend in New York City following a workout.

Jake has long been on of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors and has previously dated Kirsten Dunst and Taylor Swift.