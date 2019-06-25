In March, Kylie Jenner was named the youngest-ever self-made billionaire by Forbes. Two months later, she was still basking in her financial glow and even bragging about it.

During a conservation with Sports Illustrated, Alex Rodriguez was asked about his attendance at the star-studded Met Gala in May with fiancé Jennifer Lopez.

"We had a great table," he said, adding that Idris Elba, Henry Golding and Donatella Versace were seated at their table. "We had Kylie and Kendall [Jenner]."

He added, "Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is."

When Forbes dubbed Kylie the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, thanks mainly to her hugely-successful Kylie Cosmetics line, it caused some controversy, as many were adamant that she was hardly self-made, given the bankroll of her famous family.

"I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future," Kylie told Forbes. "But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back."

She later told PAPER magazine that "none" of her money is inherited.

The 21-year-old launched her cosmetics company in 2015 and owns 100 percent of it. Forbes estimated the value of the brand at $900 million, but said that's a "conservative" report.

In her recent chat with PAPER, she said nothing has changed since becoming a billionaire.

"I don't define myself by how much I have," she said. "I honestly don't wake up even thinking about it."