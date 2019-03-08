Alex Trebek reveals pancreatic cancer diagnosis and more ICYMI news

Cancer diagnosis

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek announced on March 6 that he has was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer this week. "Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working," he said in a video. "And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease." He humorously added that he "has" to beat it "because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy!' for three more years!"

