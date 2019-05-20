Leonardo DiCaprio plays paparazzo for Camila Morrone at Cannes, plus more news

Leonardo DiCaprio is plays paparazzo to girlfriend, Camila Morrone, at Cannes

The romance between Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, and 21-year-old model and actress Camila Morrone, is still going strong -- a fact they proved this week when Leo dutifully pulled out an iPhone and snapped photos of his lady as she smiled and sashayed in a flowing white polka-dot dress outside the luxe Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, a magnet for the stars during the Cannes Film Festival. "Press day jazz," Camila captioned a photo that showed her smiling i the dress. While Leo is in Cannes promoting Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and his electric street car racing doc, "And We Go Green," Camila is at the festival for the premiere of her new film, "Mickey and the Bear," the story of a young woman coming to terms with what it means to stay in her rural hometown and continue looking after her dad, an Iraq war vet suffering from PTSD. The usually private couple started dating in December 2017, according to People. They were initially family friends -- Camila's mom, Lucila Sola, 43 -- yes, she's a year younger than the man her daughter's dating -- was in a long-term relationship with Leo's good friend, Al Pacino, 79.

