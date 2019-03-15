"Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" matriarch Mama June was arrested for felony drug possession in Alabama earlier this week, according to a new report.

Maury Phillips / Getty Images for WE tv

TMZ claimed that the reality TV and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, were involved in a "domestic incident" at a gas station on March 13. After police were called to investigate the incident, Mama June was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Her boyfriend was also arrested on the same charges, but police also charged him with domestic violence/harassment.

The nature of the domestic violence incident is not known.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

On Friday, TMZ posted a picture of Mama June in the back of a sheriff's truck.

Mama June's beau has a history of trouble with the law, having been arrested in the past on crimes such as burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

June and Geno have been dating for three years, and she told him on her "From Not to Hot" reality show that she expects him to propose to her soon.